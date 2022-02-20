High pressure slides in for a blustery but clear Sunday, warming trend begins on President's Day

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A chilly night is on tap for your Sunday night with mostly clear skies and a bit of a breeze. Lows tonight will fall back into the lower 20s early before temperatures slowly begin to climb during the overnight. 

Monday will feature milder temperatures as wind again shifts out of the south-southwest and highs climb into the 40s to around 50 with continued dry weather. Warming continues into Tuesday with temperatures reaching the low to mid 50s as our next storm system approaches Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning with rain, warmer temps and a healthy breeze.

Wednesday may mark our warmest day of the year with temperatures likely reaching the low 60s out in front what would be a second storm that could bring more wintry weather to end the week.

