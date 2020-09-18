SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A cold front will push off shore this afternoon causing clouds to slowly decrease. This front will suppress Sally's remains out-to-sea, and will usher in the coldest weather of the season so far. Temperatures will struggle to come up despite some sunshine. Highs will only make it into the low to middle 60's and a gusty breeze out of the west-northwest will keep a chill in the air.
The wind will diminish under a clear sky tonight. This will allow temperatures to fall into the 30's. Scattered frost is likely. In fact, A frost advisory is in effect for all of western Mass from 12 midnight tonight until 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Be sure to cover up or bring in the potted plants.
October-like temperatures stick around into the start of next week. High pressure from Canada will keep us chilly and dry through the period. High temperatures tomorrow and Sunday will only reach into the lower 60s, (50's in the hills) with nighttime lows down into the 30's, not just tomorrow morning, but Sunday and Monday mornings as well. This will lead to a widespread frost potential all three mornings.
Although chilly, we will have tons of sunshine this weekend. The sky should be a deep blue with smoke moving out. It will be brilliant, just make sure you have the sweatshirt ready to go.
Meanwhile, way out in the Atlantic, hurricane Teddy remains a major hurricane, but will likely stay well off shore. It will pass near Bermuda early next week then pass well east of New England. The storm may get close enough to bring western Mass some clouds and a gusty breeze along about Tuesday or Wednesday, but much needed rain will stay well off shore.
Temperatures should moderate to more seasonable levels by Tuesday, the first day of fall! Readings by the middle of next week will reach back into the 70s and for now, there is no rain in sight!
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.