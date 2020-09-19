SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a cold start this morning with temperatures falling to near freezing. (33 degrees at Westover Air Reserve Base, two degrees away from the record low of 31 set in 1990) This weekend is going to feel more like October than mid September as a big ridge of high pressure ushers in plenty of sunshine but also the coldest air of the season.
Today will be cool, but beautiful with a deep blue sky and tons of sunshine! High will reach into the lower 60's in the valley, but will stay in the 50's across the hills towns.
The October-like temperatures will stick around into the start of next week as well. High pressure from Canada will keep us chilly and dry through the period. High temperatures today and tomorrow will only reach into the lower 60s, (50's in the hills) with nighttime lows down into the 30's and even some upper 20's, again tomorrow and Monday mornings. This will lead to more widespread frost across western Mass.
At least we will have tons of sunshine this weekend. The sky will be a deep blue. It will be brilliant, just make sure you have the sweatshirts and jackets ready to go.
Meanwhile, way out in the Atlantic, Hurricane Teddy remains a major hurricane, but will likely stay well off shore. It will pass to the east of Bermuda early next week then pass well east of New England moving up into eastern Canada as the storm weakens. The storm will bring breezy conditions and some rough seas, but much needed rain will stay way off shore.
There is also Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf and will bring heavy rain and wind to Southeast Texas. It will likely spin off shore, flirting with Texas for the next couple of days then shift east and slowly weaken. And by the way, there is also Tropical Storm Wilfred way out in the Atlantic, but this storm will likely just spin itself out over the next couple of days.
Temperatures will moderate to more seasonable levels by Tuesday, the first day of fall! Readings by the middle of next week will reach back into the 70s and for now, there is no rain in sight!
