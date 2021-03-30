SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a chilly start this morning, but it's bright and sunny! There may be some frost on the windshield, but temperatures rise fast with strong, late-March sunshine. (Equal to mid-September sun) Afternoon highs will reach near 60 with a moderate breeze out of the southwest. Today will be the pick of the week.
Skies remain mostly clear tonight, but high clouds will drift in by tomorrow morning. It will not be as cold tonight with lows in the 30s. Tomorrow, while mild, will feature lots of clouds ahead of our next storm system. Showers hold off until the later afternoon for and will become a steady, with moderate to heavy rain tomorrow night. Temperatures remain mild through Thursday morning with periods of and even a rumble of thunder.
Low pressure and a cold front move through Thursday morning, which ushers in colder air. Rain may change to wet snow in the Berkshires before ending by the early afternoon. The rest of the day will be blustery and cold with lingering clouds. Temperatures will fall through the 40's Thursday afternoon. Wind will ease Friday, but cold air remains in place with highs struggling to get out of the 30s. (Normal high for April 2nd is 52)
Temperatures will moderate over the holiday weekend with temperatures getting back to the 50s Saturday and low 60s Easter Sunday. Dry weather prevails with quite a bit of sunshine for the weekend. The dry and milder trend continues into early next week.
