SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was another fantastic day yesterday with lots of sunshine and mild afternoon temperatures. However, thanks to clear skies, dry air and no wind overnight temperatures have fallen into the 20's, but like yesterday temperatures will rebound quickly into the low to middle 60s under sunny skies with just a light breeze this afternoon.
A warm front will head our way tomorrow with clouds increasing throughout the day. Showers or a period of rain is likely late tomorrow into tomorrow night. There may be a few showers around on Wednesday afternoon, but most of the day will be dry. Temps will top off in the 50's to near 60. As low pressure moves west of New England on Thursday, highs will soar into the low to mid 70's with a gusty southerly breeze. The record high for Thursday is 75 set in 1964.
A cold front will likely move through on Friday bringing us showers or a period of rain and even a thunderstorm. Highs will still run way above normal with readings into the 60's. Cool air moves in for the weekend with perhaps showers returning by Sunday with a raw chill remaining in the air.
