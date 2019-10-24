SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a chilly, frosty start this morning with some patchy fog however today is going to be another beauty!
Temperatures warm quickly under a sunny sky this morning. (Sunrise 7:13) Highs this afternoon will reach into the middle 60s, which is above normal (Normal high 58) There will be a gusty breeze this afternoon as high pressure begins moving away. Wind out of the southwest may gust to 20-25mph.
High clouds will start to work back across southern New England tonight into tomorrow. Skies turn cloudy tomorrow afternoon as a cold front and area of low pressure approach from the west, but the day looks dry and seasonable with highs near 60. This front will bring us a few showers tomorrow night- but will be out well before dawn Saturday morning. We won’t get much rain with this system as many pick up a few hundredths to a tenth of an inch.
Our weekend begins dry with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. Our next storm system arrives on Sunday with a soaking rain looking likely. Low pressure moving in from the southwest will bring widespread rain to western Mass with many seeing 1-2+ inches. With high pressure to our northeast, we will see a cool, breezy, raw day with highs in the low 50s. Rain tapers off Sunday night. Be sure to have the full ran gear for The Rays of Hope Walk/Run Sunday morning.
Monday looks as our storm moves out. Behind it, it will be mostly sunny and mild with temperatures well into the 60'. Things will turn unsettled again either late Tuesday or Wednesday.
