SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We have another nice day on the way. We'll see lots of sunshine this morning with just a few clouds mixing in this afternoon. As high pressure shifts off shore a southerly flow will take over and temperatures will rise over the next three days.
Temperatures will reach into the mid 50s today and will reach well into the 50's tomorrow as well as a warm front approaches. This front will bring us a few spotty showers as the milder air streams in. Most of the day will be dry but expect to see lots of clouds around.
Saturday will start with clouds and a shower or two however Western Mass will be well into the warm sector of the next storm, meaning temperatures reach well into the 60s and if we see enough afternoon sunshine perhaps touching 70. It will be balmy, feeling a bit more like May instead of the last day of March.
A cold front will bring a round of showers or even a period of rain on Sunday. It will start mild with temperatures near 60 however readings will cool as the day goes on with rain moving in for the afternoon. Rain could be briefly be heavy at times as cooler air continues to drain in. The rain will end Sunday evening. It will then become breezy and chilly with temperatures down into the 30's by Monday morning.
The start of April is looking dry, chilly and breezy with temperatures in the upper 40's and low to mid 50's through the middle of next week.
