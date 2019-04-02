SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a bright but cold start this morning however temperatures will climb quickly with high pressure giving us a nice day overall. Sunshine will give way to some high clouds this afternoon as an area of low pressure moves up the coast. Temperatures will reach into the lower 50's.
A coastal low will brush by western Mass. tonight into tomorrow morning. This system will bring light rain with some snow mixing in after midnight. It will likely end early tomorrow morning. Not much (if any) accumulation is expected with this system since it’s passing a little too far to the east. The best chance of a minor accumulation would be in elevated areas.
Skies clear tomorrow morning giving way to sunshine and mild temperatures. It will be rather windy with temperatures reaching near 60!
Slightly colder air will move in for Thursday as high pressure builds in keeping it mainly sunny and dry. Temperatures will reach into the 50's. Another low pressure system looks to come in from the southwest Friday late in the day into early Saturday with another round of light rain and light hill town snow. As of now impacts look to be minor.
As this system moves out it will be followed by milder temperatures as we head into the weekend. Readings will come up into the 60's for the first weekend of April along with mainly dry conditions.
