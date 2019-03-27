SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a cold start with temperatures in the teens and lower 20's. However, with the help of lots of sunshine we'll warm up quickly as readings reach near 50 this afternoon.
High pressure will stay in control over the next couple of days. It will keep western Mass. and all of New England dry, and eventually warmer as high pressure slips off shore.
Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 50's tomorrow and to near 60 by Friday as a warm front approaches. This front will bring us a few spotty rain showers as the milder air streams in, however most of the day will be dry.
Saturday looks fantastic! Western Mass will be well into the warm sector of the next storm, meaning temperatures into the 60's perhaps touching 70 under a mixture of sunshine and clouds. It will be rather breezy yet balmy. Spring will certainly be in the air. Springfield will still fall short of its record high. March 30th record is 83°
A cold front will bring a round of showers or even a period of rain by Sunday. It will be cooler with temperatures mainly in the 50's. Rain could be heavy at times late in the day as cooler air continues to drain in. The rain will Sunday evening then it will be become breezy and chilly with temperatures down into the 30's by Monday morning.
It will be rather chilly on Monday, the first day of April. It's looking dry, windy and chilly with temperatures mainly in the 40s.
