SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's another cool morning, but not quiet as chilly as previous mornings with temperatures mainly in the 40's. You need the jacket, but you will not need the ice scraper.
After reaching into the low-70s yesterday, we will continue with the warm up today and over the next several days. It will feel more like summer Friday through Monday. Temperatures climb into the mid-70s this afternoon. Skies will be sunny this morning with some light smoke high up in the atmosphere, then a few clouds roll through in the afternoon. Today will be breezy again, but not as dry as dew points climb back to the low 50s, so the brush fire threat isn't as great.
Temperatures will reach into the upper 70s tomorrow and around 80 by Friday. Dry weather looks to continue through Friday as well. Friday will be breezy, warm and a bit more humid.
The first weekend of fall will feel more like summer with temperatures reaching over 80 as dew points slowly creep up as well. Rain chances will likely hold off until Monday.
A cold front will move through on Monday so rain chances are higher. It will be humid ahead of the front with a round of showers and few thunderstorms possible. It will turn drier with a return to sunshine on Tuesday. Another front will likely bring more rain chances for the middle of next week.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
