SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a sunny, chilly start this morning with some areas of fog, but today will be another beauty with highs reaching into the middle and even a few upper 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny with a light breeze out of the west. Clouds will increase tonight out ahead of an approaching cold front. This front may bring a shower or two, but that's about it. With the cloud cover temperatures will not be as cold with readings in the 40's.
A cold front moves through tomorrow morning and skies clear out quickly behind the front as high pressure builds back. It will still be mild with highs near 60, so slightly cooler with a gusty breeze.
Dry weather continues Thursday, though it will be cooler for Veteran’s Day with highs back to near normal. We will see good sunshine along with some increasing high clouds throughout the day.
Veteran's Day is looking cool and dry with highs in the 50's. Some high clouds will move in during the afternoon ahead of our next storm system, but the day will be dry and fairly seasonable.
Strong Low pressure will move from the Great Lakes into eastern Canada on Friday. We will be out ahead of the attached cold front with an increasing Southerly flow. It will be mild and breezy on Friday with early morning showers blossoming into a steady, heavy rainfall for a few hours from mid-morning through mid-afternoon. There may be a rumble of thunder too. We'll likely pick up a quick 1-1.5" of rainfall before drying out in the evening. Highs will reach near 60 with wind gusting to 30 mph from time to time. Rain may lead to some ponding on roadways.
Rain pushes out quickly Friday evening and we turn slightly cooler on Saturday. A secondary cold front may bring a shower or two in the afternoon but the bulk of the day will be dry. Highs will reach into the 50's. An upper low will move overhead Sunday and Monday, bringing highs into the 40s with clouds and sun mixed.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
