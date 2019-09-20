SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The beautiful weather continues as high pressure dominates the Northeast! It's another chilly start with Isolated frost and some patchy fog.
Today will feature full sunshine once again with another fast warm up. Temperatures will reach into the middle to upper 70s with a few towns touching 80 in the lower valley. We will continue to warm up over the next few days, but tonight will still be cool with clear skies. Temperatures will fall into the 40's.
Weekend temperatures will warm as a ridge of high pressure builds into New England. High temperatures both tomorrow and Sunday climb into the lower and middle 80s under a mainly sunny sky. If you’re beach bound, high surf and dangerous rip current threats continue from the departing hurricane Humberto. Temperatures will be cooler at the Cape with highs in the 70s likely.
Humidity over the weekend won’t be resonable but with dew points in the 50's, it will feel just a touch muggy. Dew points climb a bit more on Monday ahead of an approaching cold front and clouds will increase throughout the day. Shower chances finally return Monday evening and night as the front moves through but we are not expecting much rain with the front. Pleasant, seasonable weather returns behind the front for Tuesday and Wednesday.
