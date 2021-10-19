SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- it's a chilly, breezy start this morning with temperatures near 40. This will be the coolest morning of the week as warmer temperatures return.
Today will be sunny thanks to high pressure building in, replacing an upper level low moving out, but because of this it will be a blustery day. Wind will again stay steady out of the west-northwest with occasional gusts of 20-30mph. Temperatures will reach into the lower 60's this afternoon, so very seasonable for this time of year.
A warmer air mass will continue to build on over the next couple of days. A southerly flow will take hold tomorrow pushing temperatures into the lower 70's along with quite a bit of sunshine. Thursday looks warm too with highs into the low to mid 70's with the aid of a gusty breezy. Sunshine will still prevail.
A cold front will move through Thursday night into Friday morning with a few spotty showers, but most remain dry. The front lingers off the coast Friday and Saturday with a wave of low pressure moving up the boundary. The cooler air will drain in on Friday with temperatures in the 60's.
This wave of low pressure however will bring a chance for a few showers Saturday along with a good amount of cloud cover. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the 50's. The cool, rather unsettled conditions look to stick around for Sunday too. The weekend is not looking like a washout just a bit unsettled.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
