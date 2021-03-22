SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - What a weekend! We had full sunshine all weekend with temperatures in the 50's Saturday and into the middle 60's Sunday! Spring is certainly off to a fantastic start and the great weather will continue to start the workweek as well.
With high pressure in control the theme will continue to be sunny skies, chilly starts and mild afternoons! Keep in the mind the normal highs for this time of year are mid to upper 40's and again today and tomorrow reading will reach into the low to mid 60's, some 25 to 30 degrees above normal.
A southerly flow continues to usher in the milder air for most of the week with just light breezes and plenty of dry, sunny weather on tap. You've got the all clear for any outdoor plans through mid-week, just keep in mind that layers will be necessary as mornings will start in the 20s-30s before jumping 30-40 degrees by the afternoon hours!
Low pressure moving off the Carolina coast and a storm over the Midwest will bring some clouds back to the area mid-week, starting Tuesday night and lasting through Wednesday. There may be a few showers around on Wednesday with highs in the 50's. As low pressure moves west of New England on Thursday, highs will soar into the low to mid 70's with a gusty southerly breeze.
A cold front will likely move through on Friday bringing us showers or a period of rain and even a thunderstorm. Highs will still run way above normal with highs into the 60's. Cool air moves in for the weekend with perhaps showers returns by Sunday.
