SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The rain and wind has subsided and this evening will feature clear skies and calm winds. We will be losing a lot of heat to radiational cooling and waking up in the low-mid 30's across Western Mass. Though the growing season has ended for most of us, there is a Frost Advisory in place for Western Hampden County through 9am Sunday morning. Take care to cover or bring in sensitive plants as temperatures will hover near freezing! If you're heading out the door early you will likely want a jacket before temperatures rebound into the 60s by midafternoon.
Rain totals from Friday and Saturday ranged from 1-3" throughout the region with Belchertown reporting the highest reading at 3.02". Other notable amounts include Easthampton at 2.26", East Longmeadow 2.13", Springfield 1.93", Ware 1.75" and Westfield 1.69". Between this and the system earlier in the week, we should see at least some relief to the drought monitor. The next update comes out on Thursday 10/22. The soil is also very moist, so some of us could also see patchy fog in the days to come.
Once we warm up tomorrow temperatures will reach seasonable for this time of year in the low 60's and it's looking to be a beautiful crisp fall day. High pressure is back in control and most of the week looks to be dry and quiet. We have a few chances for passing spot showers or sprinkles associated with fronts however none of them are looking to be much in the way of accumulation and most of us will be remaining dry. Our next best chance for rain will be on Friday.
Winds will shift to southerly directions keeping us warmer than average for virtually the entire week. Temperatures will be in the upper 60's and could even exceed 70 in some locations more than once by the end of the week. Overnight lows will also be mild as this week features partly to mostly cloudy skies which will moderate temperatures and prevent nighttime radiational cooling.
The last time we see a sunset at 6pm or later is on Tuesday October 20th. Foliage continues to peak locally over the course of the next week with plenty of opportunities for good weather to accompany outdoor fall activities. The tropics remain quiet with no current named storms and only one disturbance being monitored for formation well off the coast of Bermuda that does not pose any current threats to land.
