SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a cold start this morning with temperatures falling to near freezing. (33 degrees at Westover Air Reserve Base, two degrees away from the record low of 31 set in 1990). We will continue to challenge record lows tomorrow and Monday as well. This weekend is going to feel more like October than mid September as a big ridge of high pressure ushers in plenty of sunshine but also the coldest air of the season.
There is a Freeze Warning in effect for all of Western Mass this evening through 8am tomorrow morning. Temperatures near, at or potentially below freezing as some of our colder locations could drop into the upper 20s. Be sure to take proper precautions such as bringing in or covering sensitive plants.
Tomorrow will be cool, but beautiful with deep blue skies and tons of sunshine! High will reach into the lower 60's in the valley, but may stay in the upper 50's across the hills towns. Make sure you have the sweatshirts and jackets ready to go for outdoor activities, especially in the morning hours.
The October-like temperatures will stick around into the start of next week. High pressure from Canada will keep us chilly and dry. High temperatures tomorrow and Monday will only reach into the low-mid 60s, with nighttime lows down into the 30's and even some upper 20's. Ironically, the first time we see 70+ degrees again is for the official start of fall on Tuesday September 22!
Meanwhile, way out in the Atlantic, Hurricane Teddy remains a major hurricane, but will likely stay well off shore. It will pass to the east of Bermuda early next week then pass well east of New England moving up into eastern Canada as the storm weakens. The storm will bring breezy conditions and some rough seas, but any much needed rain will stay way off shore.
We have broken into the Greek Alphabet for the second time in history (first in 2005) with Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf. It will bring heavy rain and wind to Southeast Texas, then likely spin off shore within the next couple of days as it shifts east and slowly weakens. Additionally, we have Tropical Storm Wilfred way out in the Atlantic, but this storm is unlikely to develop at the present time.
No rain in sight and the rest of the week locally remains dry, sunny and quiet. Temperatures will increase midweek to more seasonable and even a few above seasonable days in the mid to upper 70s.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.