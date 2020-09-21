SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was another cold start with temperatures down into the 30's and even some upper 20s! (The temp got down to 29 degrees at the Westover Air Reserve Base, breaking the old record low of 32 for Sept 21st). Today will continue to feel more like October, but with high pressure staying in charge we'll see lot of deep blue skies and sunshine!
After today a moderating trend will kick in for the rest of the week. After another chilly start tomorrow temperatures will reach near 70 in the afternoon for the official start of fall. Fall begins at 9:21a.m. Tomorrow will be rather windy as hurricane Teddy passes about 400 miles to our east, way out at sea. We may see some high clouds, but sunshine will prevail.
The combination of wind gusts to 30 mph, a dry airmass with relative humilities below 25 %, and a dry ground there is an elevated brush fire threat. Tomorrow is not a good day for burning. Any fire that starts has the potential to spread quickly so be extra careful!
The Cape could see wind gusts over 50 mph and there is a Coastal Flood Watch and a Surf Advisory in effect for the east coast of Mass.
Temperatures will continue to come up as the week goes on, and we'll be back into the mid to upper 70's for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday! There is no beneficial rain expected this week.
We have broken into the Greek Alphabet for the second time in history (first in 2005) with Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf. It will bring heavy rain and some wind to Southeast Texas, the storm will weaken to a Tropical Depression as it spins slowly from Texas to Louisiana.
No rain in sight and the rest of the week locally remains dry. We may see a few spotty showers Friday then again Sunday or Monday of next week. Temperatures will increase midweek to more seasonable and even a few above seasonable days in the mid to upper 70s.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
