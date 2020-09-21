SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's another cold start with temperatures down into the 30's. (31 degrees so far at Westover Air Reserve Base, breaking the old record low of 32 for today's date). Today will continue to feel more like October than mid September as High pressure keeps us sunny and cool.
The October-like temperatures will stick around for the start of the work week thanks to strong high pressure. High temperatures today will stay in the mid 60s, but it will be bright and sunny making for beautiful day! After another chilly start tomorrow temperatures will reach near 70 in the afternoon for the official start of fall tomorrow, September 22. Tomorrow will be rather windy as hurricane Teddy pass well to our east. We may see some high clouds, but sunshine will prevail. The Cape could see wind gusts over 50 mph and there is a Coastal Flood Watch and a Surf Advisory in effect.
Temperatures will continue to come up as the week goes on, and we'll be back into the mid to upper 70's for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday! There is no beneficial rain expected this week.
Hurricane Teddy is a category two hurricane, but will stay well off shore. It will pass to the east of Bermuda today then pass well east of New England moving up into eastern Canada as the storm weakens tomorrow and Wednesday. The storm will bring windy conditions and some rough seas, but any much needed rain will stay way off shore.
We have broken into the Greek Alphabet for the second time in history (first in 2005) with Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf. It will bring heavy rain and wind to Southeast Texas, then likely spin off shore within the next couple of days as it shifts east and slowly weakens.
No rain in sight and the rest of the week locally remains dry, sunny and quiet. Temperatures will increase midweek to more seasonable and even a few above seasonable days in the mid to upper 70s.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
