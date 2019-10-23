SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We’ve seen a mild, breezy, sunny day across western Mass with highs hitting upper 60s for some in the valley!
Tonight, high pressure will build, allowing for our gusty breeze to lighten and skies to remain clear. Temperatures drop into the middle and upper 30s overnight with some areas of frost possible in the coldest locations.
Thursday will begin bright and chilly, but temperatures warm quickly under a sunny sky. Highs in the afternoon should get back to the middle 60s for most-another above average day! Expect another gusty breeze by the afternoon as high pressure begins moving away. Wind out of the southwest may gust to 20-25mph.
High clouds will start to work back across southern New England late Thursday night through Friday. Skies turn cloudy Friday as a cold front and area of low pressure approach from the west, but the day looks dry and seasonable with highs near 60. This front will bring us a period of light rain Friday night-mainly from 8pm through 2 or 3am in the morning. We won’t get much rain with this system as many pick up a few hundredths to a tenth of an inch.
Our weekend begins dry with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. Our next storm system arrives on Sunday with a soaking rain looking likely. Low pressure moving in from the southwest will bring widespread rain to western Mass with many seeing 1-2+ inches. With high pressure to our northeast, we will see a cool, breezy, raw day with highs in the low 50s. Rain tapers off Sunday night.
Early next week looks dry, but we may become unsettled toward midweek with increasing shower chances. It’s a tough call at this point, but we are looking slightly warmer than normal and fairly cloudy from Tuesday to Halloween.
