SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will be brisk and chilly under a mixture of sunshine and clouds. The wind will gust up to 25 mph from time to time thanks to low pressure lingering across eastern Canada. High temperatures will stay mainly in the 40's in the valley and in the 30's across the hills. The wind will make it feel even a bit cooler.
Tonight will be clear and cold. As the wind diminishes temperatures will settle into the 20s so it will be another frosty start tomorrow morning.
Tomorrow will be cool and dry. Expect some sunshine early, then clouds build ahead of an approaching area of low pressure.
We're still expecting a coastal storm to bring us wind and rain on Saturday. Rain will develop during the pre-dawn hours on Saturday. It may start as a brief mix in northern Berkshire County before quickly changing to rain. We will likely see 1-2" of rain with some minor street flooding possible. Coastal flooding (in eastern Mass) is likely at times of high tide. The bulk of the rain will fall during the first 2/3rds of the day on Saturday. The steady rain will taper to showers Saturday evening.
As low pressure strengthens and moves our way the wind will become strong out of the northeast hence (Nor'easter) The wind will gust up to 35 mph in the valley with higher gusts in the hills. Strong wind gusts may lead to isolated power outages especially in the hills.
Sunday will be much drier, a bit brighter and milder as low pressure lifts north of the area. This will swing our flow into the south which will bring temperatures into the 50's with even a bit of brightening. There still may be a shower or two around but most of the day will be dry. It will still be breezy but the wind will not be as strong.
Another area of low pressure, albeit weaker will swing our way on Monday bringing us another period of rain to start the workweek. We should dry out on Tuesday and for Halloween with temperatures in the 50's. Good news for Halloween, it's looking seasonable and dry. So far so good for Trick-or-Treaters.
