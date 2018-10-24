SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Blustery today across western Mass as strong low pressure slowly moves farther to our northeast. Clouds and even some showers have been around today, but tonight our conditions will become quiet.
Our gusty breeze diminishes tonight and skies become mostly clear. It will be a good night to view the full ‘Hunter’ moon! Clouds do look to increase in the early morning hours for a time and a stray snow shower may even sneak into the Berkshires.
We’ve got a lot of sunshine on tap for Thursday as high pressure tries to build to the south. However, due to lingering low pressure back northeast, we remain breezy with occasional wind gusts to 20-25 mph. Highs only make it into the 40s, but the breeze will make it feel colder. We should get quite cold Thursday night through Friday morning with high pressure overhead. Temps in the lower to middle 20s are possible.
Our week will end quiet with cool, dry weather for Friday. Expect some sunshine early, then clouds build ahead of an approaching area of low pressure.
It’s that time of year again, when we start talking Nor’easters. A point of reference-snow is not a requirement for a nor’easter. They are named for strong northeast wind and tend to impact the Northeast in the winter months-also late fall and early spring. Strength can vary wildly too-so each storm is different. This storm, for western Mass, should be a rain event with strong, gusty wind. Some minor snow accumulations may be seen late Friday night-early Saturday morning in the Berkshires, but it will be short-lived. While flooding isn’t a guarantee right now (for western Mass), coastal flooding (in eastern Mass) almost always is with a nor’easter.
Depending on how fast the coastal storm departs, we may still have some showers around on Sunday with a lighter breeze. Unsettled weather continues into early next week with another potential coastal low (weaker) passing by on Monday with showers. Our cool weather pattern continues through Halloween but drier air looks to arrive in time for Trick or Treating!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.