SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): It's another mild, muggy morning with low pressure to our south spinning up clouds and a few spotty shower for later on, but like yesterday we are not expecting much rain. Highs will top off in the lower 80's with dew points remaining in the 60's.
Tomorrow through Friday will be hot and humid with a few spot showers around. A heat wave is likely with highs in the upper 80's to near 90 tomorrow then into the low to mid 90s Wednesday through Friday. With dew points around 70, it will feel near 100 at times. Heat Advisories my be issued for later in the week with high pressure off shore bumping in all the heat and humidity. A front will arrive late in the week, most likely Friday with storms and drier, cooler conditions to follow for next weekend.
