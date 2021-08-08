SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with some hazy sun. It will be warm and muggy with temperatures in the lower to middle 80's. Dew points will stay in the 60's. Low pressure to our south will spin in place, keeping most of the rain away, but it will keep lots of clouds around. There may be an isolated shower or storm as we sit between a front to our north and low pressure to our south.
Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a shower or two around. It will stay mild and muggy with temperatures in the 60's.
Low pressure will continue to spin clouds our way tomorrow, but like today we are not expecting much rain. Highs will top off near 80 with dew points remaining in the 60's.
Tuesday through Friday look to be hot and humid with a few spot showers around. A heat wave is possible with highs near 90 on Tuesday then into the low to mid 90s Wednesday through Friday. With dew points around 70, it may feel like 95-100 at times. Heat Advisories my issued for later in the week with high pressure off shore bumping in all the heat and humidity. A front will arrive late in the week, most likely Friday with storms and drier, cooler conditions to follow for next weekend.
