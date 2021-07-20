SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We have low clouds and areas of fog to get us going this morning, but clouds will give way to sunshine and temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80's. It will be muggy to with dew points into the 60's. There may be a stray shower around, but we have a better chance of showers and a few storms tonight, after dark as leftover, weakening storms across New York state, out ahead of a cold front that will move through southern New England tomorrow.
Showers and thunder will end overnight. It will remain mostly cloudy and humid with patchy fog.
As the front moves through tomorrow it will become mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms around, especially the middle of the day, 12-5pm. Storms tomorrow have the potential to be strong to severe with more flooding possible. We may be placed under another a flood watch depending on how things evolve.
Behind the front, finally we get a break from the humidity and rain. Thursday has the potential to be one of the nicer day's we've had this month with highs near 80, dew points in the 50's with quite a bit of sunshine. The nice weather sticks around through the start of the weekend before showers and storm chances go back up on Sunday. Highs Friday and Saturday look to top off near 80 as well with dew points in the 50's.
It turns more humid with shower and storm chances going up on Sunday.
