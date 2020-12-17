SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --

A major snowstorm hit New England and the mid-Atlantic last night and this morning, bringing snowfall amounts around a foot for many with as much as 24 inches in the hill towns! The biggest totals from this storm were actually seen in northeast Pennsylvania to central and eastern New York and southern and central Vermont where 30-40+ inches fell! Wind gusts topped 60 mph at Barnes in Westfield early this morning at the height of the storm.

Tonight, skies turn partly to mostly cloudy with lows falling into the teens for most. Some upper single digits can’t be ruled out with the fresh snow pack.

Friday will be a cold, bright day with a mainly sunny sky after a few morning clouds. Temperatures climb into the 20s to near freezing with a lighter breeze out of north. High pressure will keep us dry and very cold Friday night with some temperatures approaching 0!

High pressure takes over our weather to start the weekend, keeping our weather mainly dry. Saturday will be chilly with highs again struggling to reach freezing. A cold front will bring in more clouds and rising temperatures Sunday. Sunday remains foggy and unsettled with a rain or snow shower and highs in the mid 30s.

A cold front looks to bring some light snow showers Monday night and rain and snow showers Tuesday. Temperatures should be back to around 40 by mid-week, then they climb possibly to near 50 on Christmas Eve Day! Showers are possible with a stronger front, followed by colder temperatures and maybe some flurries for Christmas Day.