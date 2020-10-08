SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While it's been another windy afternoon, the winds are not as strong as they were yesterday, and will diminish late tonight. A cool end to the work week tomorrow will be followed by a warm start to the weekend on Saturday.
The wind will ease later tonight and under a mainly clear sky temperatures will tumble into the 30's and even some upper 20's by morning. There will be some frost out there so you may want to cover up, or bring in the plants. Under a mostly sunny sky temperatures will rebound back into the lower 60's by tomorrow afternoon. The wind will swing around into the Southwest helping to bring in warmer temperatures for the weekend.
Temperatures will shoot into the mid to upper 70s to perhaps even near 80 on Saturday as a southerly flow squeezes warmer temperatures into southern New England. We may be as warm as 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. We'll have lots of sunshine around too. It's looking to be a beautiful day!
A cold front will move through Saturday night giving us a shower or two, but should be gone by Sunday morning. Temperatures on Sunday will be more seasonable, behind the front, with highs in the low to middle 60's. Clouds will increase late in the day as the remains of Delta start to slide our way.
Hurricane Delta is in the Gulf of Mexico and heading towards Louisiana. The storm is currently a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 105 mph. (As of 3 pm) The storm may strengthen to a major hurricane again, before making landfall over Louisiana late tomorrow afternoon.
We'll be watching the remains of Hurricane Delta coming out of the Gulf. It now looks as though it will work into the Northeast the beginning of next week, and could bring us unsettled conditions with a soaking rain possible late Monday into Tuesday. We are still in a drought situation so a good soaking is still very much needed!
