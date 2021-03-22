SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was another fantastic afternoon with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures. Another chilly night is on the way but the mild afternoons will stick around a bit longer.
Thanks to clear skies and light winds tonight we will see temperatures fall quickly once the sun goes down. Lows tonight will drop back into the middle 20s to around 30. After another chilly start tomorrow morning temperatures will rebound into the lower and middle 60s under sunny skies.
Low pressure moving off the Carolina coast and a storm over the Midwest will bring some clouds back to the area tomorrow night and lasting through Wednesday as a warm front pushes through. There may be a few showers around on Wednesday afternoon, but most of the day will be dry. Temps will top off in the 50's to near 60. As low pressure moves west of New England on Thursday, highs will soar into the low to mid 70's with a gusty southerly breeze. The record high for Thursday is 75 set in 1964.
A cold front will likely move through on Friday bringing us showers or a period of rain and even a thunderstorm. Highs will still run way above normal with readings into the 60's. Cool air moves in for the weekend with perhaps showers returning by Sunday with a raw chill remaining in the air.
