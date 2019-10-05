SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s going to be another clear and cold night tonight but milder air is on the way for Sunday and Monday. Unfortunately that warmer air also comes with the threat for showers, especially on Monday.
Clouds increase Saturday night as high pressure moves offshore and a southerly wind flow develops. Temperatures should return to the 30s and it may get frosty depending on the timing of clouds-but chances are low.
Skies will become mostly cloudy on Sunday with a breeze picking up out of the south. Temperatures warm into the middle 60s for many. There is the chance for a spot shower Sunday afternoon. Rain chances will go up Sunday night into Monday.
A cold front will approach slowly from the west on Monday. Timing for rain looks to be later in the afternoon and evening Monday, but the day should stay fairly cloudy. Expect a milder day with highs near 70 and dew points back to the low 60s along with a healthy breeze.
A soaking rain moves in Monday night and exits Tuesday morning, but could bring beneficial amounts. Strong high pressure returns for mid to late week with sunshine and seasonable temperatures!
