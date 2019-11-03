SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's going to be another cold night tonight thanks to clear skies and light winds. A dry start to the work week tomorrow will be followed by the chance for showers on Tuesday.
Tonight gets quite cold once again with clear skies and low temps approaching middle 20s. Widespread, heavy frost is likely for Monday morning. We keep mostly sunny skies to start on Monday before clouds begin to increase as we head into the afternoon. Highs on Monday top out in the upper 40s to around 50.
A large area of low pressure over central Canada will dominate next week, which will bring a few disturbances through New England. Our next chance for showers will be Tuesday afternoon and evening with a passing cold front, but rain amounts look light. We will have a milder day Tuesday ahead of the front with high temps reaching middle and upper 50s. We stay cool and unsettled through the end of the week with a chance for rain and some light snow showers Thursday night into Friday along with our coldest air of the season possible Friday and that colder air could linger into the start of next weekend.
