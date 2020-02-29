SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The colder than normal air mass will stick around to close out the weekend before temperatures moderate heading into next week.
Skies clear out tonight as a trough moves offshore. It will be another cold night as lows fall back into the lower to middle teens. Sunday morning will be cold with most temps in the teens. Sunday will be a touch milder, but still below normal and skies look mainly sunny as surface high pressure builds in. It will also be a bit breezy at times.
Next week, we shift into a milder, more active weather pattern. On Monday, high pressure will help keep our weather dry and as wind shifts more southwesterly, temperatures will return to the 40s. Clouds build Monday and stick around much of the week as a few systems pass through. Rain chances look low Tuesday with a few showers here and there. Chances for rain increase a bit Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures possibly spiking into the upper 50s. We look a bit cooler and dry to end the week.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.