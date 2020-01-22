SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a COLD start this morning in Springfield, hitting an overnight low of -1°. That is still far from the record cold temperature of -22°, set back in 1961. Interestingly, -22° is the coldest temperature on record for Westover A.R.B.
Highs returned to the mid-30s this afternoon under great sunshine. Tonight will be clear and calm as temperatures return to the low teens and single digits in many spots.
On Thursday, temperatures climb to around 40 with mostly sunny skies. By Friday, temperatures hit the middle 40s with a few extra clouds mixing in.
A storm system is set to make its arrival in New England on Saturday afternoon. As of right now, the trends are little milder, meaning this is more of a rain storm versus a wintry mix/snow storm. The best chance for snow will be in the Berkshires and southern Green Mountains.
Unlike last weekend’s storm, this one will take it’s time moving out and wintry precipitation could linger on the backside of the storm through Sunday. Dry weather returns early next week.
