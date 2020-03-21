SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Another cool and dry day is on tap for tomorrow after a cold night tonight. A coastal storm could bring some snow to the region Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.
Under clear skies and with light winds temperatures will fall quickly tonight. Overnight lows will fall back into the middle and upper teens. Sunday looks chilly with highs in the lower 40s for most, but it will be a dry, sunny day thanks to high pressure.
Clouds increase Sunday night from the south as a coastal low takes shape off of North Carolina. This low will move north-northeast, skirting southern New England Monday night. This storm looks to pass close enough to bring western Mass several inches of snow. Cold air will be in place from strong high pressure to our northeast and the timing of precip looks to be mostly Monday night, which increases confidence on us picking up at least a few inches of snow, if not more. It is a progressive system, so everything should end by Tuesday morning. Amounts are still uncertain at this point, but we could be looking at a plowable snowfall, especially in the higher elevations north and west of Springfield.
Skies turn partly cloudy Tuesday behind the departing coastal storm and temperatures look to get back to around 50. Our weather pattern remains unsettled and another storm looks to bring back rain chances Wednesday with a possibility of some snow in the higher elevations. Temperatures look a bit milder Thursday and Friday with a few showers still around.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.