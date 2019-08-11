SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's been a nice afternoon to close out the weekend with some sunshine and temperatures near seasonable levels. We can expect a clear. cool night tonight and a comfortable day tomorrow before higher levels of humidity return by Tuesday.
With winds becoming light to calm later this evening and skies remaining mostly clear overnight, we will cool down quickly and see overnight lows dropping back into the lower and middle 50s. It will be a cool start to our Monday morning.
Temperatures warm a bit more for Monday with highs getting to the middle 80s. We begin sunny, then clouds will build by the afternoon and evening with the slight chance for a shower. Our next chance for rain looks to be Tuesday, but there is still a lot of uncertainty on timing and amount. We will be on the outer edge of a strong ridge of high pressure in the Plains, which may keep our weather a bit unsettled. For now, the end of the week is trending dry.
