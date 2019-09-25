SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Yet another top 10 weather day today! Sunny skies, mild temperatures, low dew points, a slight breeze... what more could you ask for near the end of September.
Thursday will be slightly warmer and a bit more humid. A southerly flow will add a nice breeze ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will bring Western Mass a few spotty showers in the afternoon. Rain totals won't amount to much; only about .25" or so is expected.
Behind the front, cooler and drier air spills into Western Mass for Friday. We go back to full sunshine with temperatures in the 70s.
The weekend is looking mainly dry and warm. Saturday returns to the low 80s for highs with an overnight shower possible. Behind any rain, highs return to the middle 70s for Sunday.
The next 7 to 10 days are looking mainly dry with temperatures above normal! This will take us into Thursday of next week before a significant cool down starting the end of next week. Before that we may see another record high or two.
