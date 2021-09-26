SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After another nice day today a clear and cool night is on the way as lows fall back into the middle and upper 40s.
Our next cold front looks to approach western Mass sometime Monday into Tuesday. This will bring dew points up a bit and also bring a chance for showers on Tuesday. Expect sunshine and patchy clouds and breezy conditions Monday, then lingering clouds Tuesday with e few midday showers possible as a cold front pushes through.
By mid-week, a northeast flow sets up across New England, which will bring patchy clouds and cooler temperatures. Highs may stay in the 60s for many! A low off the coast will also keep clouds around, but for now, it remains too far east to bring any showers. That may change, so keep an eye on the forecast.
In other weather news, Hurricane Sam is spinning in the southern Atlantic Ocean. It is currently a major CAT 4 major hurricane. Latest long range models indicates that the storm stays offshore, but it is something to keep an eye on.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
