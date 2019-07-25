SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Can't do much better than the conditions we saw today. Morning lows in the 50s, afternoon highs in the middle 80s, tons of sunshine -- top 10 weather day of the year in my book!
Overnight, lows will fall back into the 50s. Not a bad night to continue to give the air conditioners a break. Tomorrow will be much like today with a cool start, a warm afternoon but with dry conditions.
High pressure remains anchored in place over the next several days. A spotty sprinkle is possible heading into Sunday evening and Monday evening with some increased humidity and warmer temperatures. The sprinkle chances are definitely not worth canceling any plans over.
The next chance for widespread rain or storms will likely not arrive until Tuesday night or Wednesday as a cold front moves through the Northeast.
