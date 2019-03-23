SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It will remain breezy tonight and it will be a colder night tonight with lows in the 20s. It looks like a mild and bright day is on tap tomorrow to close out the weekend.
It has been a windy afternoon with winds gusting near 40 mph at times. While the winds will not be as strong tonight it will remain breezy. Under clear skies tonight we will see lows bottoming out in the lower to middle 20s.
Our weekend will end much nicer in western Mass with temperatures soaring into the middle and upper 50s Sunday! High pressure to our south will keep skies mostly sunny and a breeze from the west. Clouds will begin to build in the afternoon and skies turn mostly cloudy Sunday night. On Monday, a cold front moving southward will bring a chance for rain and snow showers in the morning. Little to no accumulations of snow expected.
After some scattered wet and winter weather early Monday, we will see clearing skies and falling temperatures. Unseasonably cool conditions will linger Tuesday with a little improvement Wednesday with abundant sunshine as strong high pressure takes over. High pressure moves east and sets up a warm up for the end of the week with highs nearing 60 by Friday.
