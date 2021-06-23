SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A dry and mild afternoon will give way to a clear, cool night tonight. Sunshine returns tomorrow with temperatures near 80. Summer warmth and humidity return this weekend into the beginning of next week.
With a clear sky and hardly any wind temps will fall off quickly tonight, and it will feel "chilly" under a moon-lit sky. Temperatures will fall into the 40's by late night. The record low at Westover for June 24th is 42 set in 1993. We also have a full Super, Strawberry Moon tonight which will be visible throughout the entire night. Moon rise at 8:53 pm.
It will be a crisp, cool start tomorrow, but as high pressure moves offshore, a warmer southwesterly flow will take hold. It will still be nice and dry however, just a little warmer with highs near 80.
Low pressure will pass off the coast tomorrow night into Friday, bringing in mostly cloudy skies and a few morning showers on Friday. We'll see some afternoon sunshine, but clouds will likely win out. It will become a bit more humid with highs in the 70's. (Dew points near 60)
With high pressure setting up off shore our weather pattern starts to heat up as we head into the weekend. It looks as though this pattern may hold well into next week too, as a huge ridge builds across the East Coast.
Weekend temperatures will reach well into the 80's with dew points coming up into the 60's. We'll likely see sun and clouds mixed with just an isolated thunderstorm possible. Temperatures and humidity levels will continue to creep up into the start of next week with temperatures approaching 90 and dew points nearing 70. A classic summer time pattern.
