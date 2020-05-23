SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While the bulk of the afternoon has been dry, the clouds have been slow to clear. We will see skies clear out tonight as high pressure begins to build in.
In addition to clearing skies, it will be a chilly night as lows fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s. High pressure builds northeast of New England Sunday, which will keep a northeasterly breeze going. We will see mostly sunny skies and the late-May sun will bring temps into the low 70s. On Memorial Day, dry weather continues with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
A ridge of high pressure builds in the East next week, bringing in more heat and higher humidity. A full taste of summer on the way as we wrap up May. Clouds look to linger Tuesday, which will keep us near 80. Sunshine and a southwesterly flow will bring temps into the upper 80s in the Pioneer Valley Wednesday! Southwesterly flow will increase Thursday and Friday, bringing dew points into the 60s with patchy clouds and a risk for a shower or storm.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
