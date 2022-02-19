SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Berkshire county until 10pm this evening.
After seeing some snow squalls move through the region this afternoon high pressure returns Saturday night, giving us a calm, cold start Sunday morning. Overnight lows fall back into the upper single digits and lower teens with some clearing skies. A seasonably cool day is on tap to end the weekend with good sunshine. Highs tomorrow will top out in the lower to middle 30s but it will be rather blustery with winds out of the west between 10-20 mph.
Monday will feature milder temperatures as wind again shifts out of the south-southwest and highs climb into the 40s to around 50 with continued dry weather. Our next storm system approaches Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning with mainly rain, warmer temps and a healthy breeze. A second storm could bring more wintry weather to end the week.
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
