SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The cold front that brought the showers and thunderstorms to the region this afternoon will move east tonight. That will allow cooler and more comfortable air to work in tonight and tomorrow.
The showers and thunderstorms have come to an end. Other than the chance for a passing shower this evening, humidity takes a big dive tonight and under mostly clear skies lows drop back into the middle 50s. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with the chance for a few light showers in the afternoon. Highs on Sunday return to seasonable levels with temperatures topping out in the lower 70s.
Dry weather lingers into the start of the work week with warming temperatures and comfortable levels of humidity. It will begin to turn more humid later Wednesday into Thursday.
