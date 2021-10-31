SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you are going to be taking the kids out for trick or treating this evening there is the slight chance for a shower with temperatures in the 50s. Some gradual clearing will take place later tonight as lows fall back into the middle 40s.
The start of next week looks dry and seasonable with a few showers possible late Tuesday. A passing cold front brings colder air in by the middle of the week with highs mainly in the 40's and overnight lows in the 20's, some of the coldest air of the season. There is the chance for a flurry overnight into Wednesday which would welcome November appropriately!
As we head toward the end of the week our weather pattern looks to turn a bit unsettled as shower chances return for the end of the week and perhaps even into next weekend with day time highs in the middle to upper 40s
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
