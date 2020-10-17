SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's the Weekend! After a heavy, chilly rain overnight with many places seeing between 1-2 inches of rain, improvements are on the way as this Saturday morning goes on. Rain tapers between 7-9 Am with clearing not too far behind. A chilly and breezy day is expected with increasing sun with highs struggling to reach 60 along with a breezy NW wind which could gust to 30 mph at times. Check this out. There were likely some snowflakes flying in the Berkshires earlier this morning with lows in the 30s in Vermont!
A frosty start for many as you head out the door on Sunday with lows in the mid 30s on average. Expect lots of sun and seasonable highs in the lower 60s by the afternoon with less wind. Overall, a great day for some pumpkin picking or any fall outdoor activate.
Weather improves Saturday morning with clouds giving way to sunshine. We turn breezy with northwest breezes gusting to 20-30mph at times. Temperatures remain cool with highs in the 50s. Breezes lighten Saturday night and we may turn frosty by Sunday morning!
More clouds drift in for early next week as a series of fronts swing to our north or weaken as they pass through New England. There’s a low shower risk Monday night and Tuesday, then again late Wednesday. Temperatures climb throughout the week as a ridge of high pressure builds into the Southeast and highs should return to around 70 mid to late week. A stronger front may bring showers and much cooler air for the start of the weekend. Pretty similar to the pattern we saw later last week with a mild end to the week and a chilly start to the weekend
