SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Clipper system brought us light snow this morning but the snow has ended and now clouds are giving way to some sunshine. Most of us saw a coating with a bit more in the hills and Franklin County but already it is melting away; temperatures are come up above freezing. Highs will reach into the middle and upper 30's.
An area of low pressure will track off shore tomorrow night into Wednesday bringing us our next storm threat. However, it is looking like this storm will stay east of the area so it likely will not amount to much for us here in Western Mass. Skies will clear tonight as temperatures fall into the teens and 20's. Tomorrow starts with sunshine followed by increasing clouds. We may see a touch of light snow or snow showers tomorrow night into Wednesday morning as this storm passes by. Behind this system it turns windy and colder. We may see a few more snow showers Wednesday afternoon as the colder air rushes in on strong northwesterly winds.
The wind will ease Wednesday night allow for temperatures to tumble into the single digits and teens.
Thursday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 20's. The cold doesn't last long as a ridge builds in the East leading to a moderating trend for Friday and into the start of the weekend. Temperatures will likely come up into the 40's on Friday and possible into the 50's on Saturday. Both Friday and Saturday may feature a few showers here and there.
With mild air in place our next storm will start as rain however low level cold air may drain in causing the rain to change to ice on Sunday. It's a long way out but something to watch. As of now however there are no snowstorms or Arctic out breaks in sight.
