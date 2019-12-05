SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Watch out for icy spots again this morning. There's some thin fog as well so allow for a bit of extra.
Another weak upper level disturbance will pass through today, keeping clouds around. A flurry or two can’t be ruled out, but again, we won’t see much. Expect wind to increase this afternoon with some gusts to 20-25 mph. High temperatures will stay in the 30s so it remains chilly.
A weak Clipper system will pass through Western Mass. tomorrow, bringing a period of light snow in the middle of the day. Even with only a coating to 1" possible in the valley, it will slow traffic down for sure as roads get wet or slippery. Father north of the Mass Pike into the hills and Berkshires, 1 to 2 inches is likely. As the storm departs, we get hit with a reinforcing shot of cold air for the weekend.
Temperatures will stay in the middle to upper 20s and teens at night. We will have a light breeze and mostly sunny skies, but it will feel like mid-winter! High pressure moves overhead Saturday night, which will likely lead to a frigid night. Temperatures in the single digits are looking likely for Sunday morning! As high pressure shifts eastward, a southwesterly wind flow will set up, beginning a warming trend. Temps will reach into the 30s for Sunday afternoon.
Our pattern shifts early next week as a deep trough builds in across the central US. A ridge in the East will allow for warmer temperatures reaching 40s and 50s through Tuesday. Our next weather system looks to bring rain Monday and showers Tuesday, along with potential gusty wind. Snowmelt and rain could also bring flooding concerns-something to watch. Much colder air looks to dive in behind this system for mid-week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.