SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A weak cold front will approach the region tonight with the chance for few spotty showers, mainly in parts of Franklin and Berkshire counties. Drier and cooler air returns tomorrow.
That approaching cold front will not have much moisture associated with it but a few spotty showers are possible this evening. Lows tonight will fall back into the upper 30s to around 40. A mix of sun and clouds is on the way for Monday as a coastal low tracks to the southeast of southern New England. Highs on Monday will cool into the lower and middle 50s. Another cold front moves through Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening with the chance for showers and possibly a couple of thunderstorms. Temperatures on Tuesday run in the middle 50s. A windy and much cooler day follows on Wednesday with highs only in the middle to upper 40s.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
