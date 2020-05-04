SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a beautiful morning, but a fast moving system with showers and cool temperatures will zip through this afternoon. Temperatures in the upper 60's will fall this afternoon and there will be a Northwesterly breeze gusting to 35 mph, so you'll need the jacket and keep the umbrella on stand-by, a few spotty showers will move through. Behind the front cooler air will be with us for the rest of the week.
The sky will clear with a diminishing breeze tonight. It will be on the chillier side with temperatures falling into the 30's. If the wind goes calm there could be a few spots that dip close to freezing, so a little frost can't be ruled out.
Tomorrow looks mainly sunny and cool, but still pleasant with highs in the upper 50's to near 60 degrees.
Wednesday will start sunny and cool, but shower chances return late in the day, lasting off and on through Thursday as low pressure tracks south of Southern New England. There may even be a few wet snow flakes mixing in across the higher terrain Wednesday night!
Another wave of low pressure will track off shore Friday night into Saturday bringing more showers, and another shot of colder than normal temperatures. With low pressure off shore and colder than normal temperatures we may again see a few flakes, yikes!
So far, Mother's Day Weekend it looking chilly and windy! It may end up feeling more like late March instead of May. Temperatures look to stay in the well below normal with showers on Saturday, but mainly dry conditions for Mother's Day with some sunshine.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
