SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was an amazing weekend of sunshine and warm temperatures! It felt more like May than January!
We smashed record highs both Saturday and Sunday. At Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee we hit 70° yesterday, breaking the old record of 60° set in 2018. This was on top of the record high of 67° Saturday which broke the old record of 58° set back in 1980. By the way, yesterday's high of 70° tied the record high for the month of January. On January 6, 2007 we hit 70 as well.
It's back to reality out there now though; it's much colder with gray skies and a raw feel. It will be a dry but much colder afternoon as highs top off in the upper 30s and lower 40s. That's almost 30 degrees cooler than yesterday but still a bit above normal for this time of year as the average high is 33°.
Tomorrow will start with sunshine but clouds will be on the increase in the afternoon as a passing warm front may bring a shower or two tomorrow evening then we turn sunny and warm again on Wednesday with highs in the 40's, nearing 50. Wednesday will likely be the pick of the week!
A strong front approaches Thursday morning with some showers and wet snow flakes. This storm will not bring us much but it will strengthen as it develops and moves away from New England. As it moves out it will kick up the wind and will bring in colder temperatures. The cold air settles in on Friday with highs in the 20's. The breeze will make if feel a bit colder though. As we head into the weekend an area of low pressure looks to move into the Northeast and with cold air in place this could lead to a snowstorm for the weekend! It's still several days away but accumulating snow is possible late Saturday into Sunday morning! Stay tuned, it looks like we have a big pattern change starting the end of this week!
