SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A couple of rain and snow showers will linger through the afternoon in the valley with some accumulating snow in the hills and especially Berkshire County. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Western Franklin County and Berkshire County until 7pm. This is where we could see a couple of inches of snow. With the wind there be some blowing and drifting of the snow as well.
A vigorous storm system will push away and in it's wake will continue to generate a lot of wind this afternoon. Winds will gust up to 45 mph this afternoon as colder air moves in. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for all of western Mass. until 4pm. Although this afternoon will not be all that cold the rest of the week is looking much colder.
Cold air will pour in behind our storm over the next several days. Tomorrow's high temperatures will top off in the lower 30s then Friday our highs only make it into the lower 20s! A gusty breeze continues as this strong area of low pressure spins to our northeast-this will keep wind chills in the teens Tomorrow and single digits Friday!
The weekend continues to look quiet and cold with low pressure passing off the Mid-Atlantic coast and missing southern New England. We should see high clouds increase Saturday and decrease Sunday with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens and single digits. The cold will ease for the start of next week.
