SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw a beautiful, warm day yesterday across western Mass with highs reaching into the low 60s in the Springfield area. Hopefully you had a chance to get out and enjoy it.
Clouds move in overnight and today will be grayer and cooler. Today will be mainly dry but clouds hang around all day with a few spot shower around. Temps will still be rather mild, for late February with highs near 50.
Low pressure will head in our direction this evening, causing showers to be a bit more widespread. Slightly cooler air will work in as well, especially in the hills. Rain showers and even some wet snow is possible across the hills into morning, but accumulations look to be little to nothing.
Tomorrow turns a bit cooler and stays unsettled with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s with cloudy skies and a few showers around. A few snow showers are still possible in the hills in the morning and could lead to an isolated icy spot.
The main part of this slow-moving storm system finally arrives late tonight into Thursday morning with heavy rain and some gusty wind is possible late at night with a passing cold front. There may even be a rumble of thunder while it pours for a few hours.
Drier air will rush in behind the front Thursday morning bringing showers to an end. There may be a period where the hill towns and spots north of Rt. 2 change to a brief period of snow but at this point, accumulations look minor.
A gusty northwest wind on Thursday will help to usher in colder air for Friday and the weekend. In the upper levels of the atmosphere, a deep trough moves overhead, allowing for cold air to build as well. We will see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies Friday with a lingering breeze and highs in the middle 30s. Saturday and Sunday look colder with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s both days. We start to bounce back the beginning of next week.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
